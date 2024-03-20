Woman uses DoorDash driver to investigate if her husband is cheating

In a block of text messages that’s been circulating on the internet, a woman put a DoorDash driver to work to find out if her husband was cheating on her.

The first text message reads, “I just placed the taco order. I don’t want this actually delivered, there’s a $10 tip built in and keep the queso. My husband is supposed to be home alone while I’m visiting family. I just needed to know what cars are in the driveway. For the love of God, please don’t actually deliver this,” she pleads.

“So just to clarify, you don’t want me to deliver the food, you just want me to drive by the house at the address you gave and let you know which cars are in the driveway?” they ask.

“Yes! Keep the food, and I added a $10 tip when I placed the order,” she clarifies.

“Alright, I’m at the line in Del Taco at the moment, but I’ll let you know when I go by,” the message finishes.

After the post was made on the platform, people were left reeling by the alleged DoorDash interaction.

“Yes I’m waiting for the day I get one of these. I’ll take photo and video too make sure I have solid evidence for my customer,” a fellow DoorDasher wrote.

“I’d love an order like this. Free food, a big tip, and a little adventure. Would definitely make my night,” another agreed.

Many were eager to know what happened next, writing: “I need closure…. Were there cars? Was there really a $10 tip? What’s the story that led up to this? And whether there were other vehicles or not, how does this story end?”

“There needs to be a show about crazy DoorDash stories. This is one of the most bizzare ones I’ve read,” one suggested.

Sadly, there’s been no update about the outcome of the DoorDasher’s ‘investigation’. In another odd DoorDash story, a US Navy Vet left a bizarre note for their delivery person.