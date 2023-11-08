TikTok convinced woman’s fiancé is cheating after she discovers mysterious hair clip

TikTok was convinced that a woman’s fiancé was cheating on her after she discovered a hair clip that didn’t belong to her in her car — which he’d borrowed the week prior.

The internet got super invested in one woman’s relationship after she created a TikTok about a discovery she’d made in her car.

On Sunday, November 5, user ‘sarashooots’ claimed that she was de-cluttering her car when she discovered a black and white checkered hair clip that didn’t belong to her.

Curious, she asked around to see if it belonged to a friend, her sister, or anyone she might know and drive with on a regular basis… but no one owned up to it.

TikTok convinced woman’s fiancé cheated on her due to mystery hair clip

She then remembered that her boyfriend (who is actually her fiancé) had borrowed her car a week prior to her discovery, leading her to worry that something scummy might be afoot.

Sarah also inferred that the owner of the clip might be a Gen-Zer, owing to its checkered pattern, and suspected that they might have long hair.

Commenters were quick to speculate that Sarah’s man was likely cheating on her, with one user writing, “GIRL, you already know the answer.”

“The clip is basically a ‘hey girl’ text,” another wrote.

“OOOOH, she sacrificed it to let you know,” yet another concluded.

Sarah’s video garnered over 8 million views since being posted — but the situation received an unexpected ending not long afterwards.

Later that day, Sarah updated her viewers on the situation, claiming that her friend ‘Kenda’ claimed ownership of the infamous clip. Apparently, Kenda had lost it when they drove up to a farm on August 12 — although Sarah claims she’s had her car professionally cleaned twice since then.

However, that wasn’t the most shocking aspect of Sarah’s update. The TikToker went on to explain that she’s been with her now-fiance for ten years — and had actually cheated on him five years ago.

Now, she says that she and her future hubby are in the best place they’ve ever been… but her admission left quite a few viewers totally bamboozled.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like anything was afoot in this situation, although she certainly threw TikTok for a loop.