What is the ‘boy moms’ trend? New TikTok trend sparks controversy

The ‘boy moms’ trend is sparking controversy on TikTok, with many viewers deeming the moms “toxic” for their parenting style. Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is renowned for its plethora of viral trends, as millions of users browse their For You Page every day to interact with videos participating in them.

While most trends on the short-form video app are wholesome and fun, you may find occasionally find problematic ones, like the ‘foopah’ flashing challenge, or the smashing glass bottles ASMR trend.

The latest one to spark backlash across TikTok is the viral ‘boy moms’ trend, which sees mothers explaining why they’re teaching their sons to cook. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is the controversial ‘boy moms’ TikTok trend?

The ‘boy moms’ trend started after TikToker lauraelizabethgraham posted a video of herself and her young son in the kitchen cooking. “Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s [Stouffer’s] lasagna,” she wrote over the clip. “He’s gonna need a home-cooked meal, Felicia.”

Soon enough, many ‘boy moms’ started sharing similar videos. “Teaching my son to cook so he’s not impressed by your frozen pizza daughter,” content creator chezchanelle wrote on her post.

“Teaching my son how to cook so he’s not impressed with your dusty daughter’s takeout skills” sivanaylarichards captioned her clip.

However, many other mothers slammed the trend, dubbing the moms “toxic” for their dubious logic behind teaching their boys to cook. One posted a video of her son preparing food, writing “teaching my son how to cook in case he ever needs to… feed himself. I’m not putting that dusty MIL energy out there.”

“Taught my 12-year-old son how to cook so you daughter doesn’t have to deal with a man who thinks cooking is a [woman’s] job,” another mother shared in her clip, throwing shade at the ‘boy moms’ trend.

TikTok users also criticized the fad in the comments, suggesting that parents should be teaching their sons to cook because it’s an “essential life skill,” rather than belittling women and perpetuating the notion that they should be confined to domestic roles in relationships.

