What is the battle trend on TikTok? “Blue Monday” trend explained

A new viral TikTok trend sees people embrace their inner gaming characters and prepare to fight while arguing over minor, but relatable things. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve come across videos of people pretending to be gaming-like characters preparing for a fight.

This is a new trend, which uses Above & Beyond’s song Blue Monday while over 46,000 people film themselves pretending to fight while explaining a common argument they have.

Although it may sound serious, this light-hearted trend has been viewed millions of times. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to take part in it.

Article continues after ad

What is the Blue Monday trend on TikTok?

With the song Blue Monday by Above & Beyond in the background, TikTokers are seen getting into a fighting position, but in a way that makes it look like they’re video game characters.

The trend first started after TikTok user _soomin__4 posted a video doing the trend with someone, as they were seen getting into their poses with the starting beat of the music before moving back and forth to the beat, changing poses with the music beats.

Article continues after ad

This soon turned into explaining arguments between the two people in the video, such as a daughter getting annoyed at her dad for not remembering the names of her friends or a couple arguing about whether or not they should order food or cook something at home.

Article continues after ad

After a few beats of the song, the first person makes their move and pretends to hit the second person, while their argument is shown on the screen. The second person later does the same. The fight usually ends after three rounds, when the music stops.

If you want to learn more about different TikTok trends, you can check out our other guides here:

How to do the photo swipe trend | Moon phase soulmate trend | Beckham Test challenge | Gender swap filter trend | Broccoli freckles trend