What is the Canon Event trend on TikTok?

Thanks to the strong release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it looks like there’s a new trend — canon events — to keep up with on TikTok.

Given how social media works, it can be quite difficult to keep up with the trends that seemingly pop up on the likes of Instagram and TikTok without end.

In recent weeks, TikTok users have attempted to make sense of the world around them and the events that have shaped each individual’s life.

Here’s a look at what the term “canon event” means on TikTok.

A look at canon events on TikTok

The new move Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might be one of the biggest box office hits of this summer. The movie grossed $400 million as of mid-June 2023, and already managed to bypass the total amount that its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, did at the box office. And, the move has proved to be quite the influence to TikTok users.

The term “canon event” entered the vocabulary of TikTok users recently thanks to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

In a tie to the movie, the term canon event has been used to describe events that occur in one’s life that are unavoidable and can’t be interfered with, yet are critical to one’s character development. The idea is quite similar to what happens to Miles Morales’ development as a person in the Spider-Verse.

Many TikTok users have recently posted about “canon events” that have happened to either them or those around them.

The canon event trend has amassed millions of views on the TikTok platform since the launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse move in early June 2023. That number will likely grow as TikTok users continue to post about their own — or even, hypothetical — transformative events that have shaped their lives.