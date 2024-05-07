Viral AC hack saves hundreds in electric bills and users are shocked

After a TikToker shared an AC hack that will lower the price of your monthly electricity bill, viewers and certified technicians debated how accurate his advice was.

On May 3, TikToker DJ Lost One shared his AC hack with his 2.5M followers. While some viewers were shocked to hear just how well his advice worked, others debated his claim.

The hack, which saved him hundreds of dollars on just one electricity bill, is quite simple. “Pick an agreeable temperature that you and your family like… and just keep it there,” the TikToker explained.

“The reason for this is because when you’re turning the air constantly up and down and off, you’re just wasting an excess of electricity when you turn on the AC,” he said.

Viewers of his TikTok, which has over 8M views, have since reacted by confirming his hack. “True… leave it on. ‘Cause it has to work harder to keep it cool by turning off and on,” wrote one.

“HVAC tech here. Nothing but facts spoken here. It’s easier for your unit to just cool down to a set temp instead of having it off all day and having it run constantly to get to said temp,” said another.

However, some viewers were skeptical about the TikToker’s advice. “My electric company charges more per kw during certain hours so idk if this would work where I live,” said one.

“Not really sure. Cuz when I leave it on I always pay $120 a month but when I turn it off and on for a month I only pay $90,” quipped another. Someone else even said they felt like they were being “gaslit.”

One commenter also tried to settle the debate by asking how “insulted” the homes of the people who claimed the hack didn’t work are.

Though you won’t know until you try, it just might be worth a shot, as plenty of people confirmed that leaving your AC at a tolerable temperature throughout the day lowers your electricity bill.

