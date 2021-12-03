What does December 3 mean on TikTok?

TikTok users have been noticing an uptake in references to December 3 on their For You Pages again, and it all stems from the lyrics of a viral Conan Gray song.

The place to go to see the latest viral trends and memes is undoubtedly TikTok, especially over the last year with so many new users joining the platform and contributing to the ever-growing pool of content.

While trends usually stem from viral ‘sounds,’ filters, or challenges, there have been several occasions in the past where a specific date will start to trend on the app, leaving those out of the loop confused as to its meaning.

August 27 was one date that blew up in a big way as people tried to figure out the meaning of the mysterious videos foreshadowing the day.

Now, December 3 is going viral again after first gaining traction in December of 2020 — but what does it all mean?

December 3rd on TikTok meaning

If you’ve seen mentions of December 3 on your For You Page, the chances are that you’ve seen it referenced alongside sweaters.

As it turns out, this all stems from a lyric from Conan Gray’s song ‘Heather’ which blew up on TikTok in 2020, and has remained a popular hit since then.

The first line of the track is: “I still remember, third of December, me in your sweater. You said it looked better on me than it did you.”

This has led TikTok to associate the date mentioned in the song with the idea of giving sweaters away, so some plan to give their own sweaters to a crush on that date. Others have been making videos about how they hope they are lucky enough to receive a sweater on the day.

It’s not clear how many people actually exchange sweaters on the day in reality, but on TikTok it has at least become a fun reference to a beloved song.