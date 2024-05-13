What does ‘hot girl fit’ mean on TikTok? Anyone But You phrase explained

While browsing TikTok, you might have come across the new phrase ‘hot girl fit’ on your For You Page. The concept has gone viral, following the release of the edgy rom-com Anyone But You.

This term has been gaining traction on various social media platforms, primarily TikTok and Twitter, as a popular new way to describe a certain athletic and lifestyle vibe. So, what exactly does it mean, and how is it connected to Sydney Sweeney’s movie?

What does ‘hot girl fit’ mean?

‘Hot girl fit’ is a derivative of the viral phenomenon ‘hot girl summer,’ a term coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. While ‘hot girl summer’ advocates for a season of fun, self-love, and independence, ‘hot girl fit’ hones in on the physical aspects of this philosophy.

Article continues after ad

In Anyone But You, this concept particularly targets gym lovers who do weightlifting but skip cardio. “Most guys have this issue,” Will McLaren, the head coach at KXU studio in London, told Yahoo! News. “It’s like having a Ferrari chassis with a Fiat engine.”

Article continues after ad

According to the outlet, the term ‘hot girl fit’ is “likely born out of the idea of Lululemon-clad ladies who love publicizing their performative fitness to paid-for followers. It’s not exactly conducive to activities that require stamina or endurance.”

There’s a scene in Anyone But You where Ben (Glen Powell) and Bea (Sydney Sweeney) are swimming in the ocean, and Ben quickly becomes breathless, struggling to keep up with Bea. Here’s how the term’s used in the movie:

Article continues after ad

“Why are you so out of breath?” she asks him. “I’m fine,” he says, clearly struggling. “You have, like, a 10-pack,” Bea says. “I’m not out of shape,” an irritated Ben insists. “l bench 295; I just don’t do cardio!”

“Oh my God, you’re hot girl fit,” Bea tells him. “I’m not hot girl fit!” he shouts back.

This is far from the only ‘girl’ term that has popped off on TikTok. In August 2023, the ‘rat girl summer’ phenomenon took over the app as young women were encouraged to act like city rats.