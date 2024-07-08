What does HGS mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through TikTok, you might have encountered the term “HGS” in a video caption or comment and wondered what it means.

Over the years, short-form video app TikTok has become a hub for various slang terms and phrases that quickly spread among users, creating new trends and cultural phenomena.

One phrase that has garnered significant attention on the app for several years is ‘HGS.’ This acronym appears frequently in TikTok captions, comments, direct messages, and hashtags, leaving many wondering about its meaning and origins.

HGS meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, HGS usually stands for ‘Home Girls.’ This term is used to refer to close female friends, similar to calling someone a best friend. It’s a term of endearment, emphasizing the strong bond between friends who are as close as family.

For example, a TikTok video might feature a group of friends dancing together with the caption: “Just hanging out with my HGS.” Or, in the comment section, someone might write: “HGS for life!” to show support and love for their close female friends.

Another common definition of HGS is ‘Hot Girl Sh*t,’ a phrase that has gained popularity through American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is known for her bold and empowering lyrics.

The phrase embodies a spirit of confidence, self-assurance, and a carefree attitude, encouraging women to embrace their attractiveness and independence.

On TikTok, some users caption their videos with #HGS or include the phrase in their content to convey a sense of empowerment. For instance, a content creator might post a video of themselves strutting confidently in a new outfit, captioning it “Just doing some #HGS today.”

