What does HMG mean on TikTok?

TikTok users have been left stumped by the acronym HMG, which has been popping up in videos, captions, and direct messages. So, what does it mean?

TikTok is renowned for its viral dances, memes, and short-form content, and the app continues to attract new users from around the world on a daily basis.

Like most social media apps, there are a number of different slang terms and acronyms that are frequently used in comment sections, direct messages, and videos on TikTok.

If you’re an avid user, you might at some point come across the term ‘HMG’ while scrolling through your For You Page, whether that’s in the caption of a video, or in the comments. But what does it actually mean? Here’s everything to know.

Article continues after ad

HMG meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, HMG usually stands for ‘Homegirl.’ This slang is used to refer affectionately to a female friend or associate, similar to other colloquial terms like “homie” or “bestie.”

Article continues after ad

It’s a term of endearment that indicates closeness, trust, and solidarity within a friendship. The acronym is often used in captions, comments, or DMs when users want to reference their close female friends.

For instance, a TikTok video might feature two friends dancing together with a caption that reads, “Just a typical day out with my HMG.” Or, in a direct message, a user might say something like, “So, I was talking to my HMG, and you won’t believe what happened next.”

Article continues after ad

While this is the most common definition of HMG, there are some other things it could also stand for, such as ‘Help Me God,’ ‘His Majesty’s Government,’ or ‘Heavy Machine Gun.’

If there are other acronyms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.