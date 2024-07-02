TikToker stunned after finding apartment built in renovated pool

TikTok is obsessed with a unique apartment a user found and shared online that’s been built out of a renovated swimming pool.

There are some unique living spaces that occasionally go viral, but the latest listing taking over social media is leaving viewers completely baffled — and somewhat impressed.

TikTok user ‘Lyd’ has racked up over 1.6 million views after sharing a massive apartment she found in Cincinnati, Ohio that looked pretty normal at first.

However, as she went through the apartment’s virtual tour, she began noticing some odd details about the space, such as a spacious living room lined with a mosaic backsplash with a sign reading “shallow” on it.

“This apartment is inside of a pool,” Lyd concluded. “This used to be an old YMCA and they literally renovated it.”

The apartment features a loft area to sleep, as well as plenty of space and closets… but the owners’ renovations didn’t completely erase the look of a recreational center from the space, leaving both Lyd and her viewers conflicted.

“You could live in a pool,” she continued. “I can’t decide if that’s the coolest thing ever, or if it’s really weird.”

“How much is it? Where? I’m so dead ass,” one commenter wrote.

“I think it would be cooler if they did a better job on the renovation,” another pointed out.

“If they redid the floors I would be sold, but there’s no way we’re keeping YMCA tile,” yet another said.

It turns out that this is just one of two apartments built out of the old pool, owned by City Center Properties, which is just part of a 94-year-old building called ‘The Williams’ that was once the home of the W.J. Williams YMCA.

There are more units in the Williams that also feature a unique history, having been built on top of an old basketball court. They even boast the old gym flooring of the basketball court, although Lyd says they’re a bit more “normal” than the pool loft she shared earlier.

Apartments in The Williams are listed anywhere from $1.6K to $2K — not a bad price for such a major city, and the upside is that you get a pretty spacious spot with unique character you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

This is just the latest house to go viral on TikTok after a couple discovered “creepy” hidden rooms in their 130-year-old home back in 2022.