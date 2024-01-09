TikToker discovers secret room under the stairs of her 250-year-old flat

A TikToker has gone viral after discovering a secret passage under her 250-year-old flat leading to a massive room underneath.

When buying a home and deciding whether to go with something new or more established, there are various points to consider.

An older home may come at a lower purchase price and value appreciation but is likely to require more maintenance… oh, it may contain some secret passageways and rooms too.

At least that’s what TikToker Erin Cloudy discovered after finding a hidden room beneath her 250-year-old flat.

Article continues after ad

Having removed a panel of the wall beneath her stairs, Erin revealed on TikTok that there was a second abandoned staircase hidden underneath and leading into the dark.

Article continues after ad

Deciding to investigate, Erin discovered a space as “big as [her] flat” right below her floors; “We explored a lot of weird underground tunnels that smell like s***… navigated through dead-end corridors and the massive built box in the middle of the room which is padlocked?!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Speaking with neighbors, Erin learned the basement beneath her had allegedly once been used to grow marijuana around 10 to 15 years ago. It was ultimately raided and boarded up, with no mention of its existence to Erin when she brought the flat.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve since found two more mystery doors and another staircase outside that leads down to the lower basement,” Erin wrote in the caption of her video, promising viewers she would post more videos showing the secret passages and rooms.

Article continues after ad

Both TikToks of the hidden basement have since gone viral, with one racking up almost 30 million views and two million likes.

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.