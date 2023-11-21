Man’s hotel has the shower in a closet and TikTok can’t believe their eyes

A man and his TikTok following were stunned to find that the shower in his hotel room was located in a small closet.

Hospitality experiences can go either way — sometimes, they’re better than expected, and other times, not so much.

So when TikToker Chase Lee spent a night in a hotel that had a shower in a closet, he reacted humbly.

TikTok viewers, however, couldn’t believe their eyes, saying that their claustrophobia wouldn’t be able to handle such a small space.

TikTok viewers question what the rest of the hotel bathroom looks like after seeing shower in closet

Chase Lee posted a video to TikTok of his recent night’s stay in a hotel room.

Though he didn’t disclose where he was, he included a text overlay explaining his surprising situation, saying, “Please look at the shower in the hotel I’m staying at.”

Not only was Lee’s shower located in a small closet, it seemingly had no light switch.

The shower was actually so small, that the shower curtain touched the door as it was closed. The door was also wooden, causing viewers to question whether or not it was moldy.

Lee was so shocked by the shower in the closet that he held his hand over his mouth during his TikTok video to emphasize how stunned he was.

Those who viewed his video were just as surprised, saying, “I can’t breathe! I can only imagine what the rest of the bathroom looks like!”

And, “Hell no. The bathroom is the first picture I look at before booking.”

One viewer even joked about the door being similar to that of one in the movie Monsters Inc. While another said that it looked like a scene in a scary movie.

Though his shower situation was out of the norm, Lee didn’t mention if he asked for a new room or not. However, if he ever had to stay in the same hotel again, perhaps next time he’d shower beforehand.