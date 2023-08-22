What happened to VonViddy? TikToker leaves message to fans after unexpected death

Well-loved TikToker VonViddy, who is best known for his hilarious impression and comedy videos, was found dead earlier this week, leaving fans devastated.

VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski was a well-loved TikToker with over 167.6 thousand followers and 8.6 million likes on his platform. He rose to fame with his impression and comedy videos. He was pronounced dead on August 21, after a long struggle with mental illness, his family confirmed.

According to reports, the video creator had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction prior to his death. This was confirmed in the most recent video on his TikTok page, leaving his followers with what seems to be a suicide note.

Joe said in the video: “I want to be remembered as a creator, as a creator of videos that made people laugh and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as the camp counselor who helped kids to make happy memories…

“I feel so thankful to have such a following, You guys mean the world to me. All in all, I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve gotten to visit the other side of the world and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life. I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you.”

His sister, Martha Muchlinski, confirmed the news in her own TikTok video where she said Joe had lost his long battle with mental illness and had ended his own life.

She went on to say that she wanted to make the video to provide closure to Joe’s fans and said that TikTok and his fans had meant the world to him.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).