Influencer puts death rumors to rest after receiving condolences

Influencer Julia Ernst has put all to rest rumors that she passed away after finding her social media accounts overrun by condolences.

Julia Ernst is a digital content creator with 850,000 followers on TikTok, known for posting videos about fitness, makeup, fashion, and her general day-to-day life activities.

However, as of recently her social media — in particular, TikTok — has been overrun with viewers sending their condolences. Now, all of Ernst’s latest videos are packed full of comments such as “Fly high Julia” and “It’s like she’s still here”.

Having clearly had enough, Ernst is putting all rumors to rest. She posted a public service announcement to her spam account on TikTok, ‘juliascaesar69‘, telling viewers to “stop spreading” misinformation surrounding her death and making it clear that she’s very much still alive.

Responding to a commenter hoping she “rests in peace”, Ernst said, “Guys, I didn’t die. Guys, I’m right here.”

However, it doesn’t look like Ernst is taking the bizarre trend too seriously, ending her announcement by showing off her “really good frowny face”

TikTok: juliascaesar69 Ernst took the opportunity to show off her “very good frowny face”.

Viewers also didn’t take Ernst’s declaration seriously, responding to her video by continuing to leave heartfelt condolences and completely flooding her comment section.

“Sometimes I can still hear her voice,” one person said. Another commented, “So sad I never got to meet her… someone let me know when they have arranged the funeral.”

Unable to stop the onslaught, Ernst has seemingly given up on proving she’s alive and returned to posting her regular content.

