TikToker dubbed Margot Robbie 2.0 shuts down fans sliding into her DMs

A popular TikToker known for her striking resemblance to Margot Robbie has recently shut down fans who have slid into her DMs.

Content creator Erin Bauer has garnered over 182,000 followers on TikTok thanks to her uncanny resemblance to the Australian actress, with many viewers hailing her “Margot Robbie 2.0.”

The 20-year-old has fans suggesting she’s even “finer” than her Aussie lookalike, with some dubbing her as a second generation Margot. However, with her stunning appearance, Erin also receives a lot of unwarranted attention, which has prompted her to deliver a stern message to all the ‘thirsty’ guys.

In one of her latest videos, she wrote “‘Can I have your sna-,'” on the text overlay, referring to the number of men pestering her inbox asking for her Snapchat. Erin replied in the caption, “Not a chance.”

The TikToker then dropped another bombshell that might disappoint the numerous fans who have slid into her DMs: she is married.

TIKTOK: erinbauer

Who is Erin Bauer on TikTok?

Erin first soared to social media fame in 2021 after sharing a make-up tutorial, in which she emulated Margot’s character, Naomi Lapaglia, from the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ The video has since gone viral with over 2.3 million views and 228,600 likes.

TikTok users were quick to point out her uncanny resemblance to the blonde beauty. “You are in fact Margot Robbie,” one viewer commented. “So you’re telling me this isn’t Margot Robbie?” another said.

Ever since her video from 2019 went viral, the influencer’s social media posts have consistently been flooded with stunned fans comparing her appearance to the Aussie actress.

In celebration of the release of Barbie in July, Erin also recreated the famous scene in which the fashion doll, played by Margot, gets out of a pair of high heels.

The TikToker donned a low-cut pink silk blouse paired with straight-cut jeans. Fans were ecstatic as she captured a close-up of her feet gracefully sliding into her heels, similar to the iconic moment from the 2023 hit movie.

