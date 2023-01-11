TikToker Corinne dies age 42: Fans pay tribute to popular TikTok mom

A popular TikToker, known as Corinne_1 on the app, has died aged 42, friends and family have confirmed.

Corinne had grown a following of over 100,000 on the social media app, where she posted a variety of content about her family life, her pets, including a great dane and a horse, as well as motivational messages and life advice.

Her last upload was posted on December 29, and fans began to miss her regular uploads as the new year began.

On January 10, friend and fellow TikToker ‘thecurlyq’ confirmed the passing of Corinne on December 29, who was 42 years old.

“We lost Corinne, Corinne passed away,” she said. “Her close friends are just finding out. And she deserves to be celebrated, and I ask that you do that. She was a light on this app.

“Great mother, great friend.”

Tributes paid to Corinne on TikTok

Corinne’s daughter, Jillian, also has a presence on TikTok, and has responded to some comments sending condolences.

One supporter wrote: “Your mom was such a rare, sweet, fierce, loving, kind soul!” Jillian responded: “She was an incredible person. Thank you.”

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Corinne’s friend stated, “Out of respect for the family’s wishes we arent discussing the details and just ask us all to focus on her life and impact on us.”

Hundreds of comments have been left on Corinne._1’s final upload.

“My heart is so broken she was one of my first friends on this app. Gosh, I’m going to miss her beautiful smile. Praying her daughter is going to be ok,” one comment reads.

Another wrote: “My beautiful friend, my heart is broken, you have been a light and rock, I’m gonna miss your smiling face and uplifting words.”

Corinne’s passing is the second notable death of a TikTok creator in 2023 already, following the passing of Noah Brady, who also had hundreds of thousands of followers on the app.