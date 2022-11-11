TikTokers are weirded out by this viral video showing how tattoos are done

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A viral TikTok video showing how tattoos work has weirded out people who were unaware of the process’ many intricacies.

Tattoos have existed for several thousands of years as an art form. People use them as a means of expression, one permanently affixed to their bodies.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder getting a tattoo is often a painful ordeal. But it seems that even folks who’ve endured the pain of said experience aren’t fully aware of what it all entails.

A TikTok video that recently went viral, then, has provided more insight than some people bargained for.

TikTokers are disturbed by viral video showing how tattoos work

TikTok user Rubydoo posted a duet reacting to a video from simpletattoo1 that shows a close-up of the tattooing process.

In the duet, the TikToker appeared genuinely shocked by the happenings on screen. “As someone who has 18 of her own, this did not occur to me,” she wrote.

The intricate process, as seen in the video below, works such that ink is deposited below the epidermis of the skin with tiny needle punctures.

According to Creative Ink Tattoo, needle punctures can occur between 50 to 3,000 times per minute during tattooing.

Notably, Ruby wasn’t the only one surprised by the viral tattoos video, either. People in the comments expressed that they were similarly taken aback.

“I got 12 and I did NOT need to watch this video. I’m shaking,” one person replied. Another commenter said that though they, too, have a number of tattoos, watching the clip triggered their trypophobia.

The duet clip has generated more than 11 million views at the time of writing. Many people may now be reconsidering future tattoo plans.