TikTok’s viral “chroming” challenge almost takes another life as child nearly dies

A UK mom is warning against the danger of TikTok’s viral “chroming” challenge after claiming her daughter was left sick for weeks.

37-year-old Mikayla Solomon is warning against TikTok’s viral “chroming” challenge after claiming her daughter allegedly inhaled “five or six deodorant cans” with a friend.

Tiegan, who is only 12, is said to have experienced heart palpitations and dizziness after participating in the dangerous fad and was consequently rushed to the hospital.

“I could’ve easily lost my daughter that day,” the mum-of-two said according to the New York Post. To Mikayla’s relief, doctors gave Tiegan the all-clear… however, the young girl’s health continued to deteriorate.

Symptoms included severe diarrhea, sulfuric burps, constant vomiting, and a sensation that everything was in slow motion; “She was sick every day for 12 days.”

“I just feel so grateful it wasn’t worse,” Mikayla said. “I am concerned about long-term damage. I’ve read things like it can cause cognitive impairment and memory loss. It’s worrying.”

According to experts, chroming can lead to cardiac arrest, seizures, suffocation, and brain damage. Just earlier this year, an 11-year-old boy died “instantly” after trying out chroming at a sleepover with friends.

“Parents need to know the dangers,” Mikayla warned, telling parents to get their children checked if there was any suspicion that they might be participating. “It can cause long-term damage.”

She also pushed for social media platforms to “crack down” on potentially dangerous trends going viral. Mikayla stated that although her daughter was 12 and “shouldn’t really be on [social media],” Tiegan’s friends were; “They’re going to see these trends.”