TikToker splits Gen Z & millennials by claiming socks set them apart

A TikToker has split the internet after claiming the difference between Gen Z and millennials comes down to how they wear their socks.

Each generation has its own fashion rules that determine what’s in and what’s out. And Gen Z is not messing around.

First, they claimed a middle part was the only way to go with side parts suddenly losing their edge and becoming a symbol of old age. Next, dance moves were policed as a tell-tale sign of who was born in what decade.

And now it seems socks are next in line to be dictated by Zoomers; according to one TikToker, how you wear them is a big giveaway as to which generation you belong.

Phoebe Parsons, who goes by ‘phoebeacp’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share her observations. According to her, “This is exactly how you can tell the difference between a millennial and a Gen Z just by looking at their feet.”

“Gen Z exclusively wear their socks up and millennials still wear ankle socks,” Parsons said, proving her point (and age) by revealing her own hidden ankle socks.

The video has sparked an outcry from shocked millennials, many mortified by this change in what is fashionably acceptable; “If they’d been as aggressively bullied over the smallest hint of sock as we were, they’d never dare.”

Unsplash: Syd Wachs Apparently, hiding your socks is a clear sign that you’re a millennial.

“It’s a weird turnaround. As a millennial, we were told that’s what old people do,” one person wrote, proving fashion really does always come back around. Another, who was evidently not planning on changing their style anytime soon, said, “Socks up remind me of when my mom would dress me as a child. It makes me feel like a small child.”

However, not all of Gen Z was on board with Parsons’ assessment; “I never understand how someone will say ‘all millennials do this’ when we all in fact, do not. Some might, but that’s not all.”

