Keith Lee’s ‘The Real Milk and Honey’ review goes viral after fans discover bizarre rules

Keith Lee’s review of Atlanta, Georgia restaurant ‘The Real Milk and Honey’ went viral on TikTok after his family was refused service and fans discovered the company’s bizarre rules.

Over the last year or so, Former MMA fighter Keith Lee has gone insanely viral with his food reviews on TikTok — changing the lives of many restaurant owners in the process.

One of his first mega-viral videos brought a huge customer base to Las Vegas pizzeria Frakensons, and has done the same for many people since.

On October 27, 2023, Keith Lee posted a video about “The Real Milk and Honey” on TikTok revealing how his family was refused service and the app’s been talking about it since.

The Real Milk and Honey goes viral with bizarre rules

In his video, Keith revealed that he and his family were in Atlanta, Georgia and were testing out a few local restaurants — including ‘The Real Milk and Honey.’

Unfortunately for his review of the place, he was unable to get food as when he sent his family inside. They were told that the restaurant had closed an hour early for cleaning, although people were still getting their food, and some were even eating inside.

As soon as he went into the restaurant, though, they were willing to get him a table immediately.

“The people that relayed this message, my family said were really nice. It’s just the rules,” Keith explained. “So far being in Atlanta I found some places have unique rules, and this was one of them.”

Shortly after his video was posted, fans were able to find a full list of bizarre rules created by The Real Milk and Honey, and Keith’s video as well as many others went massively viral.

TikToker Nosybystander’s video showing them off gained over four million views while Keith’s initial post has been viewed over 16 million times.

In her post, she showed the list of 10 house rules at The Real Milk and Honey that includes “No modifications to items” even for those with allergies, a 90 minute limit for dinner, and no parties larger than 4 “on days that end in Y.”

Users quickly took to the comments on videos to share their thoughts on the business as well.

“The rules so passive aggressive it’s insane,” one user replied while another said: “The allergy rule is wild!”

Keith has made it clear in all of his videos — especially this one — that he doesn’t want people to spread hate about the business or review bomb them on Google based on just his experience. As of writing, it appears that hasn’t happened.

For more Entertainment news and other viral TikTok stories, head over to check out our coverage.