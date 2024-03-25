Restaurant owner goes viral for blunt replies to bad reviews

A restaurant owner has gone viral for her blunt replies to bad reviews from customers.

TikToker Takeaway Trauma often goes viral for his reposts of negative customer experiences.

In one of his recent posts, a woman was praised for “defending” her restaurant after customers left horrible reviews online. The now-viral video has amassed 6.3m views and counting.

In one bad review for her restaurant, Oriental Express, a customer wrote, “The food was terrible. I ordered a chicken dish and got small pieces of battered dry chicken mixed in with battered prawns totally ruined the dish.” They also mentioned they wouldn’t be ordering from the restaurant again.

Article continues after ad

The owner then promptly responded to the customer, “Hi Laura, will you please open your eyes and read the descriptions… you got what you ordered so how is this our fault. The food was fresh and perfectly cooked.”

She continued, “We are good but mind reading the stupid is not one of our skills.”

Article continues after ad

In another review left by a customer, they complained about their order being “45 mins late.” The owner then responded, “Hi Nathan, for the one millionth time stop exaggerating.” She also went on to say that she “doubted” their order was late.

Though she fired back with rather surprising remarks, especially as a business owner, viewers of the story thought she handled herself well and gave the customers what they deserved.

Article continues after ad

“Now that’s a woman standing on business,” one user wrote.

“NGL – makes me want to eat at her restaurant she knows her food is great and not afraid to stand on business,” another user agreed with a laughing face emoji.

One viewer even said they’d order from her restaurant solely based on the feedback she gave.