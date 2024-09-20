What is a Balkan Breakfast? European food trend takes over TikTok 

The Balkan Breakfast is most popular in southeastern Europe, but TikTokers around the globe are just now enjoying the meal.

Though the Balkan Breakfast has vastly taken over TikTok this September, the hearty meal began trending in 2020 when TikToker ‘balkandad’ parodied how Balkan dads eat their breakfast.

The Balkan Breakfast itself is a combination of meats, cheeses, and raw vegetables. Many fans of the meal eat with their hands and chomp as hard as they can on foods like peppers, cucumbers, sausages, and tomatoes.

What’s unique about the charcuterie-style meal is that foodies eat it with their hands. Sometimes, they incorporate hard liquor on the side as well, regardless of the morning hours. And, let’s not forget the salt on the side for dipping each juicy bite into.

The meal is notably eaten in southeastern Europe in locations like Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, European Turkey, Serbia, Croatia, and southern parts of Slovenia.

However, TikTokers all around the world have begun trying the popular breakfast, taking to the platform to post their mukbangs.

Since going viral years ago, ‘balkandad’ has posted quite a few TikToks of himself enjoying the Balkan Breakfast.

During one video, he walked his followers through how to make the meal. He then explained that traditionally, you eat a bite of everything on your plate at the same time to make it the tastiest.

TikTok user ‘.dayi_’ also posted a video where he ate a Balkan Breakfast. Though he didn’t have a plate, the foodie had a spread of healthy options on the table and chomped away.

“Automatic machine,” commented a viewer. “I want that breakfast,” added another.

TikToker ‘ryaneatss’ shared their take on the trend as well, going viral for sitting next to a body of water while aggressively eating a tomato and baguette paired with plenty of salt.

However, despite the effort, some viewers agreed that his breakfast was indeed just a “snack,” as he didn’t have a hefty portion of foods to pick from.

Earlier this summer, the frozen salad food trend picked up on TikTok as well. To create the unique meal, foodies take frozen vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes and grate them into a bowl. The refreshing combination is then topped with condiments like sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette.