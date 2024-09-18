Doctor warns against TikTok’s viral ‘glass candy’ trend after uptick in children getting burned

A doctor has warned against TikTok’s viral ‘glass candy’ trend after the hospital they work at saw an uptick in children getting burned.

‘Glass candy,’ also known as Tanghulu, has gone viral on social media throughout 2024 as a way to turn healthier snack options into a tasty treat.

Making the candy involves microwaving a sugar and water mixture in 30 second intervals until it is boiling. TikToker Jasmine and Tea was one of the first creators to share the tutorial on the app and warned that people should not touch it with their bare hands.

Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston shared back in August that they had an uptick in cases of children with severe burn injuries due to spilling the sugar, and one of its surgeons has spoken out against the trend.

In a statement to the New York Post, Colleen Ryan said that she treated two different patients within two weeks who were injured making the glass candy.

“When sugar is melted in the microwave like this, it has a high heat capacity, meaning it stores the heat energy,” she said.

“If spilled, it can create a severe scald burn, much like spilling hot soup, but it can cause a much deeper burn because of sugar’s properties. Kids or teens can quickly grab the pot or bowl, and the hot fluid splashes, spills or splatters over them.”

Ryan also noted that the burns often affect critical areas of the body, such as the face or hand.

“Parents should be careful and make sure their children have learned proper cooking safety and take preventive measures,” she added.

Back in August, a mom by the name of Christina Blackstone was doing a similar trend with her son that requires you to heat a bowl of Jolly Ranchers.

When she pulled the bowl out of the microwave, it spilled all over her son’s hands causing third-degree burns in the process.