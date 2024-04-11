EntertainmentTikTok

Clerk kicks customer out of 99 Cents Only store for impersonating management

Molly Byrne
woman kicks man out of storeTikTok: jamilorraine

A 99 Cents Only store clerk kicked a man out of the store over the intercom for impersonating management.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by Jami, a store clerk at a 99 Cents Only store kicked a customer out after they pretended to be staff.

While over the intercom, the store clerk apologetically announced that their sales would be starting the next day, as many 99 Cents Only stores are beginning to close.

She then became more tense as she announced, “And the gentleman walking around pretending to be management, you need to leave my store!”

While recording, the customer’s shock could be heard as they gasped after the store clerk made their stern announcement.

Viewers of the viral video have since reacted by asking what the man had done to impersonate management.

Jami then responded by saying they thought the customer had been telling people inside the store that a sale was going on that day.

Jami also mentioned that they had “went for balloons, but got a show,” as someone reiterated how dramatic the scene was that she captured.

Another viewer commented, “This is so funny for no reason,” while many others expressed their sadness over how many 99 Cents Only stores are closing.

Though the store clerk was adamant about getting the “gentleman” out of the 99 Cents Only store, Jami did not specify if he was ultimately kicked out or not.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
spirit airline altercation
TikTok
Spirit Airlines attendant curses at passenger after they refuse to show boarding pass
Molly Byrne
tiktok-big-back-trend-explained
TikTok
What does ‘big back activities’ mean on TikTok? Viral tend explained
Virginia Glaze
Waitress
Food
Customers go viral with simple solution to help overwhelmed sever with orders
Lauren Lewis
The viral TikTok
Food
Starbucks barista chases customer to car after she complains about order
Maddy Kinkead

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.