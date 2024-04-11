Clerk kicks customer out of 99 Cents Only store for impersonating management

A 99 Cents Only store clerk kicked a man out of the store over the intercom for impersonating management.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by Jami, a store clerk at a 99 Cents Only store kicked a customer out after they pretended to be staff.

While over the intercom, the store clerk apologetically announced that their sales would be starting the next day, as many 99 Cents Only stores are beginning to close.

She then became more tense as she announced, “And the gentleman walking around pretending to be management, you need to leave my store!”

While recording, the customer’s shock could be heard as they gasped after the store clerk made their stern announcement.

Viewers of the viral video have since reacted by asking what the man had done to impersonate management.

Jami then responded by saying they thought the customer had been telling people inside the store that a sale was going on that day.

Jami also mentioned that they had “went for balloons, but got a show,” as someone reiterated how dramatic the scene was that she captured.

Another viewer commented, “This is so funny for no reason,” while many others expressed their sadness over how many 99 Cents Only stores are closing.

Though the store clerk was adamant about getting the “gentleman” out of the 99 Cents Only store, Jami did not specify if he was ultimately kicked out or not.