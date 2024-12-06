Nurse Hannah controversy explained: TikToker accused of child abuse

Viral TikToker Nurse Hannah Hiatt is facing allegations of child abuse after a video of her son sparked backlash across the platform.

In October 2024, Nurse Hannah went viral on TikTok for her ’17 Diapers’ video where she shared that she had to pick up 17 dirty diapers around the house from her newborn.

Moms around the world turned it into a trend where they uploaded videos talking about their own postpartum struggles, supporting Hannah in the process.

This support has largely evaporated as of December, however, after a video of Hannah’s son in a shopping cart prompted allegations of child abuse against her and her husband.

Nurse Hannah accused of child abuse

The now-deleted video shows her handing the child an item while in a supermarket’s freezer section, causing him to raise his hands in what appears to be a form of defensive body language.

Many took note of the reaction and claimed it may be a sign that the boy was scared that he was going to be hit by the parent.

“Why is a toddler that age FLINTCHING at anything? This needs to be looked into,” said TikToker imjustdana, who reuploaded the video.

Other videos from Hannah went viral, with one showing her allegedly withholding food from the boy and another showing her eating a meal in front of him without offering him any.

A third video shows her going to the store to buy her son a jacket, but refusing to do so after finding out the cost – sparking backlash from many on a reupload of the now-deleted video.

“She reminds me of Ruby Franke,” commented one user.

Another said: “No matter how broke my parents were I always had decent shoes and a coat. Those are necessities!”

“I don’t understand how she can act like that,” a third replied.

Nurse Hannah responds to allegations & Ruby Franke comparison

“The fact I have to address this right now is kind of insane,” she said before explaining how her husband and son “scare each other” all the time, which prompted the boy’s reaction in the grocery store.

“In the video that you guys are obsessed about, they’re just playing. They’re always playing. They’re always trying to scare each other,” she said. “Nothing is going on. You can’t believe everything you see on social media, you just can’t. I promise… nothing is going on.”

In a second video, she responded to a comment comparing her to Ruby Franke, the YouTube mom who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated child abuse in early 2024.

“The fact that I’m even being compared right now to Ruby Franke is absolutely hilarious. We live in a world nowadays where people will turn nothing into something,” she said. “We live in a world where people are so desperate to become TikTok famous, they will post about anything in order to get views for themselves.

“The fact that my children are happy, healthy, well-nourished… should be a pretty good indicator that everything’s just fine.”

Nurse Hannah reported to CPS & rumors of arrest

On December 4, 2024, TikToker Anthony Blackwell posted a video detailing how he found Hannah and her husband’s location and reported them to child protective services and her to the local nursing board.

“CPS will come knocking,” he said. “And I will be getting your information to the state nursing board because it goes against their ethics policy for you to treat anyone that way.”

Many others across TikTok have said they reported her to CPS and the nursing board as well.

On December 5, rumors of Hannah being arrested due to the reports began to surface on TikTok leaving many to wonder whether or not it happened.

After checking records in Hannah’s reported location, however, Dexerto was unable to find any record of an arrest at the time of publication.