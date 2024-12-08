What is the ‘olive oil story’ on TikTok?

The ‘olive oil story’ is going viral on TikTok, with many users referencing it, while others are confused about what it is.

Originating from TikTok user Megan Chacalos, now known as the ‘olive oil girl,’ the ‘olive oil story’ has become a viral sensation, referenced widely across videos and comments on the platform.

The story is told in a slideshow post featuring 15 captions over the Pepe the King Prawn meme, recounting a high school mishap involving an olive oil hair mask.

TikTok’s olive oil story explained

In the story, Megan shares how, in an attempt to improve her hair texture after someone joked it looked like hay, she saturated her hair with olive oil and wrapped it in saran wrap.

Heading to the garage for a drink, the excess oil dripped, creating a slippery trail. Her startled cat then jumped out, causing her to slip and fall, slamming into a door and passing out. She woke up in darkness with her phone dead, her legs numb, and her body drenched in oil.

“I tried to run to the door, I slammed into many things, knocking them over, making tons of noise,” Megan shared. When she finally got inside the house, the “FULL burglar alarm started blasting.” Her dad quickly woke up and jumped out in front of her, wielding a titanium baseball bat.

After deactivating the alarm, Megan tried to rest, but the chaos wasn’t over. Minutes later, police officers investigating the alarm showed up, mistaking the situation for a burglary. She had to wake her irate dad again to address the misunderstanding.

To make matters worse, Megan’s hair oil dilemma wasn’t resolved by morning. A neighborhood waterline break left her unable to rinse out the oil, forcing her to attend school with her hair still saran-wrapped.

Olive oil story goes viral

The post quickly racked up over 28.9 million views, and the TikToker later recreated the incident in a hilarious follow-up clip. Since then, users have been referencing the chaotic story in numerous videos, comments, and memes.

“So THIS is the olive oil story, I was not disappointed,” one user commented under the original post. “Oh I needed this laugh omg,” another said.

“If this isn’t a true story, you should be a screenwriter lmao,” a third added, to which Megan replied, “Unfortunately it did happen, and this story isn’t even in my top 5 craziest stories.”

This isn’t the only story to go super viral on TikTok this year. Back in February, the “Who tf did I marry” 50-part series took over the platform, with millions of viewers deeply invested in the creator’s storytime about divorcing a “pathological liar.”