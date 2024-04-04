Aldi customer shares “brilliant” revenge plan after being forced to wait in queue

A woman has shared her “brilliant” revenge on a fellow Aldi customer who wouldn’t let her jump ahead at the checkout.

Mandy, who goes by ‘mandywatson69‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share how she got back at an Aldi customer with “100 items” who wouldn’t let her jump ahead at the checkout.

According to Mandy, she had only been looking to purchase some milk. Nonetheless, the woman in front of her at the checkout wasn’t willing to let her go before her.

Thinking quickly, Mandy got revenge by removing the woman’s toilet paper from the conveyor belt and hiding it underneath in the space usually kept for bags or empty baskets.

“Hope you don’t have diarrhea when [you] get home,” Mandy wrote, calling her revenge plan “too funny” in the caption of her video.

Viewers were evidently impressed with Mandy’s revenge plan, hailing the idea as “brilliant” and claiming they would have to try it for themselves.

“You should never put ideas in my head. I’m bad enough as it is and this kind of trickery [doesn’t] help my situation,” one person commented. Mandy responded, writing, “I’m the same doesn’t take much.”

“I’m smart like that but even I wouldn’t have [come] up with that brilliant idea,” another wrote. A third person even suggested how the revenge plan could have been brought to the next level.

“I would have added [condoms] and incontinence pads to her shopping,” they said.

But according to Mandy, she had already tried this method before; “I’ve done this in Tesco; put condoms in my cousin’s shopping then [videoed] his face when he tried saying they weren’t his.”