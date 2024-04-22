EntertainmentTikTok

Airbnb host sparks debate after raging at guests for making beds before checkout

Molly Byrne
Airbnb host mad at guests for making bedsTikTok: Airbnb, scemjamartice

An Airbnb host explained how she would leave her bed before checking out and expressed her anger while showing how her guests left theirs.

When Airbnb host and TikToker Scemja Martice inspected her guests’ rooms after they left, she was furious to find they had made their beds.

While pulling the comforter off one of the mattresses, Martice said the first thing the guests had done wrong was tuck the comforter back in under it.

She then explained how she would personally leave an Airbnb room, instructing viewers on what to do before checking out of theirs, “Now, when I get Airbnb’s, I strip the bed down and put the sheets on the floor, but not everybody is like me.”

Martice then showed the second bedroom, which set her off even more, as the entire bed was made. “Ain’t nobody getting in this sh*t after your a**, put this sh*t on the damn floor,” she said.

“They making the bed up like somebody finna come in here and lay down behind them. Boy stop!” she exclaimed before the now-viral TikTok ended.

Viewers of Martice’s TikTok, which has 2.4M views and counting, have since reacted by defending their cleaning habits. “My dad always told me leave the place better than you found it,” one viewer said. “It’s more respectful,” agreed another.

Some viewers even gave Martice suggestions so that she wouldn’t be upset when she went to clean the Airbnb bedrooms. “Put a sign up. People just trying to get their deposit back,” said one.

“Put it in your notes!! I didn’t even think of that I just try to clean it for you forgetting you gotta wash the sheets,” said another.

Martice followed up in her comments by thanking viewers for their cleaning “efforts” despite not agreeing with how they leave their Airbnb rooms. 

