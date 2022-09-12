Viral TikTok reveals subtle The Office reference hidden in The Last of Us Part 1 remake

The Last of Us Part 1 developers appear to have snuck a subtle reference to The Office in the remake, transforming a typical room into a full-blown recreation of Dunder Mifflin.

At its core, The Last of Us Part 1 is an extremely faithful recreation of Naughty Dog’s 2013 swan song for the PlayStation 3. Graphical overhauls and performance improvements elevate the near-decade old release to look and feel like a contemporary title.

From a gameplay perspective, it’s everything fans remember from the original with a few new tweaks thrown in to help smoothen the experience. However, developers have seemingly taken liberties when it comes to easter eggs in this remake.

While references found in the initial release are still present here, new additions have also been thrown in to keep things fresh for eagle-eyed players. One such easter egg is taking social media by storm after one fan noticed a striking similarity between an in-game office and Dunder Mifflin’s office layout from the hit NBC series, The Office.

Fleeing from some nearby enemies, TikTok user ‘rxelei’ stumbled into a room that “looks a little familiar.” After looking around for a few moments and taking in the surroundings, it “hit [him]”: this decrepit space is a recreation of Dunder Mifflin.

To the back left corner you can find Pam’s reception area. Just across from that is where Michael’s office is located in the show. And a number of familiar desks can be seen scattered throughout the room.

At first glance, it appears as nothing more than just another rundown office space dealing with decades of apocalyptic wear and tear. But upon a closer inspection, it’s clear this layout takes after The Office, serving as a neat easter egg for fans of the show.

This particular reference is just one of many players have uncovered in the Part 1 remake. While some are captivating the internet, other more secretive clues may be pointing towards Naughty Dog’s next project.