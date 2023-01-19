The Last of Us: All game Easter eggs in TV series

Shamblers were a new version of Bloaters that were featured in The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us TV show has some creative nods to the videogame series of the same name. Here are all the Easter eggs in The Last of Us TV series.

So far, The Last of Us TV series has been faithful to the game in all the ways that matter, while also doing its own thing in a fresh but respectful way. However, HBO’s adaptation pays homage to the source material in more ways than simply copying the story. The show is full of clever Easter eggs that have been added to make fans of the games smile – or to break our hearts all over again.

Below, we’ll keep track of every The Last of Us game Easter eggs in the TV series, recording them every week after a new episode airs. Some of these are very easy to spot, but others will only be noticed by the most eagle-eyed viewer. Therefore, we’ll keep an eye out for them for you every week. Be warned, spoilers for both below.

HBO/Sony Ellie may hold the key to humanities future in The Last of Us.

All Easter eggs in The Last of Us TV series

Here’s every Easter egg in The Last of Us per episode:

Episode 1

The Escape – During the chaos of the Cordyceps outbreak, Joel, Sarah, and Tommy try to escape Austin in both the game and TV series. During the TV show escape scene, certain moments mirror the game, especially the car scene which is angled to look like something out of the game. You see, in the first game, we’re still playing as Sarah at this point, so the TV show attempts to pay homage to this classic moment in its own way.

Sarah wakes up – Sarah waking up is when the horror of The Last of Us truly begins in both the game and TV series. While this plays out differently in the TV show, Sarah waking up is a clear nod to those who’ve played the games that something is about to go down – and it will tragically end with Sarah sleeping forever.

Halican Drops – Those who’ve played The Last of Us Part 1 may remember Sarah’s T-shirt showed a fictional band known as Halican Drops. The character is also wearing this band’s T-shirt in the TV show. Not only that, the back of the shirt shows the band’s tour stops – each one being a destination on Joel and Ellie’s journey in the game.

The birthday card – In the games, you can view the birthday card Sarah picked up for Joel when you explore the house as her during the prologue. This same birthday card can be seen on Sarah’s desk in the TV series.

Joel’s wrench drop – In The Last of Us TV show, Joel dispatches an infected with a heavy wrench but then overtly and strangely discards it rather than keeping hold of the weapon for future melees. Some fans believe this is a nod to the game’s survival mechanics, such as when items break and need to be thrown away after a small amount of use. It’s a stretch, but entirely possible.

HBO/Sony Joel’s journey has some similarities in both adaptations of The Last of Us.

Being stealthy – The Last of Us game features a pretty iconic moment when the protagonists need to sneak past some searchlights to avoid being captured by the authorities. The TV show mirrors this very faithfully at times and really gets across the same feelings of dread that the game evoked in players during that first fateful playthrough.

Joel and Ellie’s dialogue – There are a few moments in the TV adaptation of The Last of Us where the dialogue is lifted directly from the game. This is totally understandable, as the game has some classic exchanges that shouldn’t be rewritten. One of the easiest to spot is when Joel asks Ellie if she’s a “bigwigs daughter” to which the teen replies, “something like that.” Of course, this is a lie with the true reason for their mission being revealed later.

Curtis and Viper – In the TV show, Sarah picks up a copy of Curtis and Viper 2 when she’s at the neighbor’s house. This is a reference to The Last of Us Part 2 game where the old movie has a lot of significance to Joel and Ellie.

Marlene’s actor – If you’ve both played The Last of Us and watched the show, you may notice that the voice actor for Marlene sounds very similar. That’s because Merle Dandridge portrays the character in both adaptations, making her an actor who’s played the same role in both the game and the TV series.

So there you have it, all the changes in between the Last of Us games and TV show. For more TLOU content, check out some of our below guides:

