Last of Us Part 1 fans think they’ve found hints to Naughty Dog’s next game

Art found in The Last of Us Remake and Part II leads fans to believe they’ve found hints about Naughty Dog’s next game.

The Last of Us Part I launched this past week on PS5, inviting longtime fans and newcomers to join Joel and Ellie on their famous cross-country journey.

Naughty Dog greatly improved the game’s performance and visual quality, further enhancing the already impressive experience.

The studio made a few other changes during the project’s development, too. For instance, observant players may stumble across a new room or two in the museum section in Boston.

Now users seem convinced that another addition to TLoU offers much more than a closer look at the post-apocalyptic world.

TLoU Part I fans believe Naughty Dog is teasing its next game

Twitter user ilia recently posted screengrabs from The Last of Us Part I of art that players can find on a pinup board. The board boasts five different pieces of art, each depicting something fantastical in nature.

One photo shows a flying dragon, for example. Another is of a young woman standing next to a mythical-looking deer of some kind. The original poster posits these shots may constitute teases for the next Naughty Dog game.

Interestingly enough, based on findings from OssamaPhotoMode, ilia returned to The Last of Us Part II and found the exact same art pieces in Abby’s section.

Admittedly, this may not seem like much on its own given that in-universe Savage Starlight comics introduced in the 2013 game received Easter eggs in Part II. However, the above fantasy images do not appear to have featured in previous versions of the original game.

And Naughty Dog has a history of teasing upcoming projects in new releases. Many will remember that Uncharted 3’s opening chapter featured a newspaper about a strange outbreak, which served as the first hint at its work on The Last of Us.

Whether or not history is repeating itself presently remains a mystery.