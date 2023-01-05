Zowie announces EC-CW wireless esports gaming mice, but it’ll cost you

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Zowie, known for its esports-focused gaming hardware announced the EC-CW gaming mice. The new mouse is also wireless, and comes in three sizes, starting at $149.99 and shipping as early as March 2023.

Among the huge number of announcements we’ve been seeing at CES this year, one of the biggest names in performance peripherals, Zowie, has announced a long-awaited product. The company is finally releasing a wireless variant of its popular EC-C gaming mice.

The mouse is carefully ergonomically designed, and also has a PixArt 3370 sensor. For most people, a 3370 will be just about enough, though the company has come under some criticism for not using the slightly newer PixArt 3395.

The EC-CW gaming mice will come in three sizes, each with a slightly different weight. The smallest model begins at just 76g, while the medium size will be at 77g and the largest at 79g.

However, what’s more, interesting is that the company is touting a wireless experience with no transmission errors.

Included with the mouse is an “enhanced receiver” which is quite a lot larger than the wireless stations that we’ve seen from the likes of ASUS and Razer. This is paired with an antenna at the front tip of the mouse to enhance wireless stability. This is seen in action in the mouse’s promotional video.

Unfortunately, the company has not given any indication for the battery life of the mouse, though we expect it to be pretty good, considering the lack of any RGB on the device itself.

EC-CW gaming mouse price & release window

The driverless EC-CW gaming mouse will start at $149.99 for each size and will begin shipping in March. However, the rollout of the mouse will be staggered across SKUs and regions, as the company shared on its Twitter account.

Users of the popular /r/mousereview subreddit have also been lamenting the price of the mouse. At $149.99, it comes in at over double the price of the wired model, which has given some users pause. However, it’s also far from the most expensive gaming mouse that we’ve seen on the market currently.