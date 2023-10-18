Asus’ Evangelion-themed gaming mouse drops to lowest price ever

You can save 25% on Asus’ Evangelion-themed gaming mouse, which comes themed with the EVA Unit 01’s colors.

Looking for a gaming mouse that goes beyond the traditional black or white look without breaking the bank? Asus has been dropping limited-edition Evangelion-themed hardware for a little while now, and we think that this Keris gaming mouse, kitted out in Unit 01’s iconic colorway just looks too good to miss out on, at 25% off, making it under $100. This is the lowest price that the mouse has ever dropped to, meaning that you can save now on what looks to be one of the most unique-looking gaming mice that we’ve ever seen.

Is the ROG Keris Wireless good?

ASUS

The ROG Keris Wireless is an accomplished gaming mouse, and alongside tri-mode Bluetooth, you will also get a specifically tuned sensor, with ROG’s crisp microswitches, which enables you to have variable click force throughout the mouse, as well as the ability to swap out switches, should they fail. We tested the slightly lighter Aimpoint version of the mouse, and it was excellent.

Coming in at 78 grams, it might not be the lightest mouse around, but it certainly will manage to do the job with its 400 inches-per-second sensor, which can be tuned up to 16,000 DPI, meaning that no matter what game you play, the Keris wireless will be primed to perform.

The extra cherry on top is going to be all of the Evangelion theming here, and while certain collaboarations don’t particularly excite us, Asus is knocking it out of the park with this one, and you’ll even get a color matched charging cable in the box, alongside its swappable switch design, which allows the mouse to and it will certianly be able to transform any gaming setup. Next, they should totally release a custom ROG Ally.

