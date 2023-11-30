Corsair M75 Air mouse review: Simple yet effective

The lightweight Corsair M75 Air mouse is here, boasting premium hardware inside a simplistic yet powerful design.

While there are plenty of premium companies bringing stellar PC gaming peripherals to dedicated players, Corsair is widely considered one of the best, with its history of producing high-quality tech spanning well over 15 years. Whether it’s bright RGB keyboards, entire PC setups, or simplistic peripherals, Corsair has done it all.

One of the most recent simplistic peripherals is the Corsair M75 Air mouse. It boasts high-quality hardware, long battery life, and an ultralight weight all packed into a simple yet effective design – but is it worth the $109 price tag?

Key Specs

Weight: 60g

60g Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C

Bluetooth, USB-C Grip type: Palm, Claw, Fingertip

Palm, Claw, Fingertip Buttons: 5

5 Sensor: Optical

Optical Maximum DPI: 26,000

26,000 Polling rate: 1,000Hz, 2,000Hz

1,000Hz, 2,000Hz Battery life: 100 Hours (Bluetooth) / 34 hours (Slipstream Wireless)

100 Hours (Bluetooth) / 34 hours (Slipstream Wireless) Features: Corsair Marksman optical sensor, ergonomic shape, ultralight weight

Corsair Marksman optical sensor, ergonomic shape, ultralight weight Price: $109.99

Design

Corsair While simple, there’s plenty to love about the M75 Air.

When asked to picture a typical PC mouse, many will end up landing on something not too far off from the M75 Air. After all, it’s extremely simplistic, supporting the ergonomic design that’s been perfected over the years.

On top of this, there’s a distinct lack of bright RGB features, which is ideal for those looking to minimize distractions and focus on the game or job at hand.

The mouse only has five buttons, two main clickers, a scroll wheel, and two buttons on the left-hand side, but with iCUE, you can customize some of their functionality to work better for your style. Then, you’ll notice the subtle Corsair logo etched on the bottom front of the main mouse body.

Underneath the M75 Air, there’s an equally as simplistic design, with the mouse only having two skates attached. However, despite only having minimal skates, the mouse still glides along surfaces with ease, proving itself against a hard surface with no scratches or sounds.

Thanks to the wireless nature, the underneath fully comes into play, with more freedom being afforded due to the lack of any wire tangling. However, if you choose to use it wired, there’s a USB-C port on the front, Or, if wireless is your mode of choice, there’s an extremely small dongle that originally sits safely underneath the mouse.

Features

Corsair

It’s worth noting that the M75 Air was designed with simplicity in mind. Rather than weighing down the mouse with extra buttons, RGB, or a unique shape, the M75 Air keeps to its roots and focuses more on quality rather than aesthetics.

Battery life

One key element that impressed me was the battery life. Boasting an impressive 100 hours of life, I was relatively suspicious while charging it up for the first time. However, the M75 Air is fantastically true to form. It only needed a full charge once in two weeks, after using it throughout the work day, and for a lengthy gaming session shortly after.

Getting a great battery life on a wireless mouse is tricky, and with there being a lack of lighting on the M75 Air, keeping track of its battery is a little frustrating, but with a life as long as this one, it’s likely most will just charge it before they head out, or just whenever they feel like it.

Weight

The main selling point for the M75 Air is its ultralight weight, boasting an impressive 60g overall. In fact, the mouse was noticeably light, and it undeniably aided in creating a smooth and easy experience, especially over long periods of time.

Combine this with the skates, and the M75 Air proves to be a seamless creation with speed, ease, and a smoother experience at the forefront.

Gaming Performance

Corsair While it does lag on occasion, this is a great mouse for fast-paced gaming.

Designed for FPS games, the M75 Air thrives in a fast-paced environment. During testing, in which I tried the mouse in various FPS games like Valorant and Call of Duty, I did encounter some minor lag on occasion, but even then, compared to the less than 1-millisecond standard of this mouse, it felt minimal.

Corsair’s light design and smooth reactions, allowed for moving nimbly. It felt super simple and I was able to quickly throw the weapon around when required. There wasn’t any need for much room on my desk or to put in any effort at all.

Should you buy it?

The Corsair M75 Air mouse is a simplistic yet effective piece of kit for those who want an easy peripheral without the bells and whistles. It’s effective, easy to use, and will likely slot into anyone’s setup. With that in mind, I recommend buying the M75 Air.

However, with a price tag of over $100, you’ll have to be certain that a simplistic design is what you’re looking for.

For some, it may seem like an extensive amount of money for such a basic mouse but the hardware and battery life certainly proves it’s quality and cost. The price tag becomes slightly easier to swallow when compared to the similar mice out there that bring an equally as premium experience for much more, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 or the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro.

The Verdict: 4/5

Ultimately, the smooth experience filled with quick reaction, light movement, and simple design, the Corsair M75 Air certainly impresses. Sure, with a small bit of lag, and lack of detailed battery notifications aside from iCUE, there is a little left to be desired, but overall this is a stellar choice when compared to similar peripherals.

