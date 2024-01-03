Xbox Series S Toaster is real & ready for bread

It turns out that the rumored Xbox Series S Toaster is real, and you can buy it now for your kitchen, where it can sit alongside the Xbox Series X mini fridge.

The current generation of consoles took a lot of flak for their aesthetics, with both Xbox and PlayStation taking hits. The Xbox Series X was compared to a humidifier, while the PS5 was described as looking like a massive wireless route from the early ’00s.

Microsoft quickly got in on the joke by releasing an official Xbox Series X mini fridge. This device keeps your drinks cold and has a USB slot for charging your phone & controllers, making it a useful device to take on a road trip, unlike the actual console itself.

In 2023, there were rumors of a follow-up kitchen appliance, as word got out about an Xbox Series S Toaster with a design that matched Microsoft’s other console.

The rumored Xbox Series S Toaster is real and can be purchased now

It turns out that the rumors about the Xbox toaster are true, and Microsoft is one step closer to a full Xbox-themed kitchen suite. The Xbox Series S Toaster is real (as spotted by Pure Xbox) and is available to purchase from Walmart for $39.99.

The Xbox Series S Toaster fits two slices of bread and can be switched to accommodate larger items, like bagels. It has six heating settings, a timer/clock, and a defrost button for people who like to freeze their bread.

Not only does the toaster resemble an Xbox Series S, but it also burns the Xbox sphere insignia on your toast. This means that you can relive the Xbox 360 loading screen every morning as you make your breakfast in preparation for a long day ahead.

The Xbox Series S Toaster is an odd way for Microsoft to kick off its 2024, as you’d think that new exclusives would be the first thing on the agenda, and kitchen appliances would be a gimmick announcement on social media.

Still, the Xbox Series S Toaster would be a great gift for a video game fan, especially if it can be put in a place of pride next to the Xbox Series X fridge.

