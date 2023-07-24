Microsoft reveals Xbox controller that actually smells like pizza

Microsoft has shown off a new Xbox controller in collaboration with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, which comes with a built-in scent diffuser that smells like pizza.

Microsoft has collaborated with Paramount Pictures for the release of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and the results are quite bizarre. The company showed off in a blog post that they will be giving away several “ooze green” pizza-scented Xbox controllers for the movie’s release later next month.

Microsoft claims that the controllers come equipped with a built-in scent diffuser, which is shaped like a slice of pizza. This appears to be bolted onto the back of a plain-old Xbox Series controller. It’s likely that the scent diffuser is somehow attached to the battery compartment of the controller itself, but it seems very unclear as to how it will actually function, or what materials it is actually made from.

Article continues after ad

The Xbox controllers come in four variations, with each representing one of the four Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello. Each turtle gets their own unique flourishes on the controller designs, showing off their principal colors and design.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No, you can’t buy these Xbox controllers yourself

Microsoft

Sadly, you won’t be able to purchase these pizza-scented controllers yourself. Given the aroma-emitting nature of the collaboration, these Xbox controllers are incredibly limited, and you will have to enter into Microsoft’s sweepstakes if you really want to get your hands on this TMNT collab controller.

Article continues after ad

However, you will be able to get a chance to check out the controllers for yourself by heading over to the Xbox Gaming Lounge in NYC on August 2 from 4-7PM ET.

For the rest of us, there will be no other way to get hands-on with the controllers. Your next-best bet is to probably wrap your controllers in pizza. But, obviously, we don’t recommend it. You’ve been warned.