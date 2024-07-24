Move over Deadpool: Marvel artist shares caked up Pokemon & Mortal Kombat controller concepts

Marvel and pop culture artist, BossLogic, has leaped into the butt-controller conversation with new cheeky renders of Xbox controllers. Featuring Mortal Kombat’s ninjas and Pikachu, the artist’s joke renders make us actually want them.

Based on the recently announced Deadpool & Wolverine controllers, BossLogic has shown off his fan designs for some of Mortal Kombat’s greatest.

BossLogic’s pert controllers are based on Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Reptile, and Smoke. They’re all dripping with humor, with a tactical trail of smoke positioned just over the back of the controller.

Scorpion’s features his iconic spear draped over the curves, while the Sub-Zero one is suitably frozen in place. Reptile’s is oozing his acid spit.

Twitter/X users are thoroughly impressed with the work, but some are quick to point out the depravity of some of it:

“Not the chain in the cheeks man [skull emoji], lol”.

However, despite the nice theming, we were shocked to see all four followed up with none other than Pikachu.

We’ve never really considered Pikachu’s behind, but the cute tribute reminds us of the original “fat Pikachu”.

The image might have been inspired by another user responding to the original Mortal Kombat post:

“Ok, now do Pikachu[‘s] thunder cheeks.”

A couple of hours later, the four renders were followed up with Pikachu’s “thunder cheeks”. However, we suspect they imagined something closer to the yellow critter’s red cheeks.

We’ve tried our best to recreate the original thought:

BossLogic made his stamp through impressive fanart of Marvel and DC movies. He’s since gone on to work directly with Disney, Marvel, and other production companies on posters and comic covers. One includes the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie.

He was recently featured as a limited edition, alternate cover of the recently launched Ultimate Black Panther.

Microsoft’s Deadpool & Wolverine controllers aren’t the only tie-in products. Cinemas will also have terrifying popcorn buckets available for a limited time.

