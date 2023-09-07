Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game announced – Release window, plot details, more

After the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the whimsical film is getting its very own video game follow-up. From a release window to the earliest plot details, here’s everything you need to know.

Everyone’s favorite heroes in a half shell are finally back in the spotlight. Years removed from the live-action Michael Bay films, Jeff Rowe’s reimagining captured the hearts of turtle fans once more with Mutant Mayhem.

In just a matter of weeks, the hit 2023 release made its budget back twofold and triggered a wave of nostalgia for cartoon lovers around the globe. Now, following up on its success, the Mutant Mayhem spinoff is getting its very own video game.

While it’s early days yet and details are scarce, here’s everything we know about the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video game thus far.

Contents:

Outright Games News of the TMNT Mutant Mayhem game was accompanied by this first bit of concept art.

Although the Mutant Mayhem game doesn’t have an exact release date set in stone, we do know it’s targeting a 2024 launch.

Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and hear on a specific month further down the line. Though given its announcement only just came in September of 2023, it’d be safe not to expect anything in the first quarter of the new year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game platforms

We know for certain the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem game will be arriving on PC and various consoles, though specifics haven’t been nailed down just yet.

This could very well be a cross-gen title supporting both PS4 & PS5 along with Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but nothing is locked in for now. There’s also no word on whether this upcoming release will make a splash on the Nintendo Switch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game plot details

Without spoiling anything from the 2023 movie, it has been revealed that the Mutant Mayhem game will take place months after the fact. Rather than simply retelling the story we saw on the big screen, the video game follow-up is set to chart its own course and give us a deeper look at this rendition of the turtles.

As you would expect, the brothers are set to reunite with a “host of memorable characters from the franchise” on their way to saving New York City from a “new mutant threat,” a press release detailed.

Whether we’ll see any of the film’s cast returning to voice their characters remains up in the air at the time of writing.

Who’s making the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game?

Outright Games is the studio working on this new TMNT video game. Know as a “family-friendly” publisher, the British company has seven years of experience working on licensed games.

Transformers Battlegrounds, Jumanji: The Video Game, Paw Patrol, and Peppa Pig all being among their biggest projects.

That’s all we know about the TMNT Mutant Mayhem game for the time being, but check back soon for further details.