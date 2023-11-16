Steam Deck fans frustrated as OLED launch becomes riddled with site errors

Steam Deck fans were left frustrated after the launch of the Steam Deck OLED handheld quickly became riddled with site errors preventing purchases.

Just under two years since its initial release, Valve unleashed a new Steam Deck OLED model on November 9, 2023, with a handful of upgrades for users to enjoy.

The biggest upgrade is the OLED screen, but it also comes with faster ram, a more battery efficient chip, and plenty more slight upgrades.

It became available for purchase on November 16, 2024, and fans quickly became frustrated as the launch led to quite a few errors with the website.

Article continues after ad

Steam Deck fans frustrated with OLED launch store errors

Right after the Steam Deck OLED launched, excited users quickly flooded the site to grab the new handheld which promptly began to cause issues.

Article continues after ad

They quickly took to the replies of Valve’s announcement tweet to share their frustration, revealing the error pages they were facing when attempting to make purchases as well.

“Didn’t work and now it says that I’ve been trying to make too many purchases,” another user replied.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another commented: “store is not working. Keeps erroring after i press check out from cart on 1TB…..NOOOOOOO.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the OnDeck Twitter page quickly revealed that they were working on the issues with the Steam Deck website and apologized for the inconvenience.

“Hi, we’re working on the Steam Store checkout issues. Apologies for the inconvenience – please hang on while we fix things on our end,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Just a couple of hours later, Valve found the issue and shared the update on Twitter. Throughout the issues, fans were worried that they would miss out on that illustrious limited-edition transparent Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, all of Valves OLED handhelds are still in stock — leaving people to wonder just how Limited Edition the transparent model actually is.

If production numbers are ever revealed, we’ll update you. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.