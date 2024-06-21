These stunning Elden Ring custom gaming PCs will blow you away

If you want the perfect setup to play the new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, look no further than these incredible custom Elden Ring PCs.

The long-awaited Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, has at last been released. Now tarnished players the world over can finally return to The Lands In Between and take on the new bosses that lay ahead.

In the years since its initial release, PC builders have created some of the best-looking custom gaming PCs we’ve ever seen.

One of these stunning custom builds was created by Blue Horse Studios. Made for Bandai Namco and Intel, this custom Elden Ring build is made up of an Asus TUF RTX 3080 Ti GPU paired with an Intel Core i7-12700K processor. The specs of the build aren’t the newest, but when it debuted at PAX West 2022 it wasn’t the PC’s pixel-pushing power that had everyone talking.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad





Instead of a typical PC case, the build looks like a high-end officially licensed Elden Ring statue. Melina takes center stage, standing above the Elden Ring logo. The gorgeous detail continues as up a few steps from everyone’s favorite maiden, a tarnished player can be seen riding Torrent, the iconic mount.

Even with its light-up sconces and impeccable detail viewable from every angle, the Blue Horse Studios build isn’t the only stunning Elden Ring PC out there. YouTuber PC Hocasi created a “Sauron custom PC” with an Elden Ring touch.

The custom Elden Ring PC features a hand-painted airbrushed PC case, painstakingly featuring the key art from the base game. The build is full of details, down to the Elden Ring sigils holding up the graphics cards, and found on the top of the case. Its ‘pièce de résistance’ however, as seen in PC Hocasi’s YouTube video, is its custom-built ‘pool system’.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With this pool system, water and dry ice can be added around a hand-made Sauron statue (likely based on the multiple Lord of the Rings mods) to give the PC a smokey fantasy look. The PC is also decked out with an RTX 4090 GPU so it’s more than up to the task of running Elden Ring and then some.

Not all of us have the skills or the personal funds to have an impressive custom Elden Ring PC of our own. However, you can always check the Elden Ring system requirements, alongside details about the brand-new 1.12 patch notes to ensure your PC is prepared for Shadow of the Erdtree.