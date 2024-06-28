Elden Ring devs discover solution to widespread PC performance issues

Elden Ring developers have given Shadow of the Erdtree players a tip on how to fix some PC performance issues.

While Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty caused much consternation at launch, PC players also encountered problems with inconsistent frame rates. The DLC’s user reviews dropped to ‘Mixed’ on Steam as a result.

Performance tweaks were included in the 1.12.2 patch for Elden Ring, yet frame rate errors still lingered for some. Fortunately, developers at FromSoftware have identified at least one problem they believe is holding back PC performance to a degree.

In a short post on FromSoftware’s official Player Support Twitter/X page, the team noted that Elden Ring’s PC users may struggle with stability hiccups “when playing the game while running a mouse-control related app.” This includes apps such as G HUB and Cooler Master’s MasterPlus software.

FromSoftware support says the solution is stop using the mouse software application and try playing Shadow of the Erdtree again for better results.

This may not come as too much of a surprise to some, as running additional applications in the background has been known to cause frame rate stutters while gaming on PC.

Even higher-end rigs can encounter these troubles when running an application like Discord alongside a game.

Elden Ring’s PC performance is not the only aspect of Shadow of the Erdtree that continues to receive post-launch adjustments, though.

As mentioned above, Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty proved divisive upon release as well. Player feedback about the sometimes overwhelming challenge inspired a change with Shadow Realm Blessings that make them more effective early on in the DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree launched on Friday, June 21, serving as Elden Ring’s first and only DLC expansion. What the crew at FromSoftware plans on producing next currently remains to be seen.