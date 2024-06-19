These Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree GPUs are fit for an Elden Lord

Gunnir is releasing official Elden Ring editions of the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs to celebrate the release of the upcoming expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

The upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC hasn’t been released yet, and already it’s smashing records, making it one of the highest-rated expansions for not just any soulslike, but any game period.

As tarnished players the world over prepare for the highly anticipated DLC, tech brands aren’t far behind. Gunnir, a well-established partner of Intel, is releasing its own Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree edition graphics cards.

Just like the DLC itself, the Elden Ring edition GPU has been a long time coming. Images of the stunning custom Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards were shared on X/Twitter in May earlier this year. Now, as reported by Videocardz, both cards are set to launch just in time for the release of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on June 21, 2024.

The specs listed on the JD website state that the Intel Arc A750 won’t be too similar to other custom A750 GPUs you can already get your tarnished hands on. The A750 is expected to ship with a 2.4 GHz clock speed, alongside its 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 28 Xe-Cores.

It’s not the specs, however, that are impressive, but the brand-new Elden Ring coat of paint. Both custom GPUs sport an all-black design as in previous custom editions but with stunning Elden Ring-themed gold embellishments.

The logo for the upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is also slapped on the side of the card, however, the backplate is where the GPU truly shines. The gorgeous key artwork featuring Messmer the Impaler, a new key enemy from the DLC, is on full display.

The detailed gold borders around the backplate, only highlight the stunning custom graphics cards. As do the gold ‘Gunnir’ logos found on the center of each of the card’s 3 fans.

If you want to add an official Elden Ring GPU to your gaming rig in time for the DLC, there’s a catch. Custom Gunnir graphics cards aren’t usually found on the likes of Best Buy and instead are typically kept for the Chinese market.

If you can work your way through the Chinese-based JD webpage, you could import one for yourself. In the meantime, you can always check out the Elden Ring system requirements to ensure your existing graphics card is prepared for Shadow of the Erdtree.