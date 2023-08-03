Looking for the best mouse pad for Counter-Strike? We go over some of our favorites, which will help your mouse glide across your desk with ease.

Gaming requires much more than a powerful PC. You need a good monitor, a keyboard, a mouse, and more to work in sync to help create the perfect environment.

However, one of the most overlooked gaming accessories is a mouse pad. A great-looking mouse pad adds to your setup’s aesthetics and could even help to improve gaming performance.

A good mousepad must offer adequate friction while playing games like Counter-Strike, where precision is absolutely crucial to success. Missing your mark due to not having a mouse pad, or not having a large enough mousing surface.

But, not all mouse pads are born equal, many use different surfaces or materials, while others might have slightly more superfluous features like RGB lighting. We’ve listed some of the best mousepads for Counter-Strike right here.

1. Logitech G640

Logitech

Many pro gamers use the Logitech G640 mousepad. It has a cloth surface that offers moderate surface friction for better accuracy. It has a rubber base that ensures stability regardless of the surface you use this on.

While Logitech says that you can get the best results when you use the mouse with a Logitech G series mouse. But, you can use any mouse you prefer with this mousepad.

The soft surface also ensures zero irritation on your wrist when it rests on the pad. Logitech G640’s worldwide availability also works in its favor as you can get a new one in virtually any part of the globe.

2. SteelSeries QcK Heavy

SteelSeries

The SteelSeries QcK Heavy is another mouse pad that could prove to help your helps you improve your game in titles like Counter-Strike. This mousepad is 6mm thick and has a non-slip rubber base, ensuring that the mousepad remains stable and evens out surface irregularities, if any.

It has a micro-woven cloth build and offers ample friction for improved accuracy and stability. This is a go-to mousepad for most Counter-Strike players and gaming enthusiasts.

The SteelSeries QcK mousepad has been one of the highest sellers on Amazon in its category, and since it is pretty thick compared to most mouse mats, it doesn’t require much maintenance.

3. HyperX Fury S

HyperX

The HyperX Fury S is also a cloth mouse pad and has a soft-touch feel. Its smooth surface is excellent for tracking. It is available in different sizes and variants. If you like a flashy RGB-lit mousepad, there’s even a HyperX Fury Ultra.

In terms of size, this mouse mat is available in four size options – Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large. While most professional players do not prefer an oversized mouse pad, you can opt for the extra-large variant if you want one that sprawls across your table and even fits your keyboard.

The HyperX Fury S has a rubber bottom that makes the mousepad non-slippery and has anti-fray stitched edges making it a maintenance-free mat.

4. BenQ Zowie G-SR-SE

BenQ

The Zowie SR- SE series is available in two size variants and is designed to offer a comfortable and fast glide for Counter-Strike players.

It has a soft cloth build that perfectly balances speed and accuracy. You still get a good amount of resistance on the mousepad, which allows you to get more precise movements, which has made it a favorite for players worldwide.

This Zowie G-SR is 3.5mm thick and has a layer of high-density rubber at the bottom to offer stability on almost any surface.

5. Razer Gigantus V2

Razer

Razer is known for making high-quality gaming accessories. While they might not be as cheap as the competition, we can vouch for their quality. The same is the case with the Gigantus V2 mousepad.

Counter-Strike players who love oversized mouse pads will love this one. It comes in four sizes – Medium, Large, XXL, and 3XL. The Gignatus V2 has a minimalist design. It has a black cloth finish with a small Razer logo at the top right corner.

With the Gignatus V2, you get a thick rubberized base, a high-density foam build, and ample static friction, offering great control over the mouse. It is designed for pro gamers with tighter control of mouse glide.

Cooler Master MP510

Cooler Master

Cooler Master is known for making gaming and computer peripherals. Its Cooler Master MP510 is yet another excellent mousepad for Counter-Strike. It is a soft mouse pad that is waterproof and made of Cordura fabric.

It is available in three sizes- large, extra-large, and XXL and comes in a Black color option. It carries a minimalist design with just the Cooler Master logo that glows in the dark, sitting neatly on the top right corner.

The Cordura fabric used in this mouse offers a smooth gliding experience and is durable against frays and stains. It is splash resistant and doesn’t absorb liquids, making it easy to clean. The Cordura surface is harder than a traditional foam mousepad, but allows for very smooth glides across your desk.

What are the different types of mouse pads?

When it comes to gaming, you can broadly divide the mouse pads into two categories listed below.

Soft pad: These mouse pads have a soft feel and fabric. These are designed to offer more friction, thus giving users better control over the mouse. Since the top surface of these mats is smooth, the mouse is slower to move around.

Hard Pad: As the name suggests, these mouse pads have a hard top made of plastic. These mousepads are ideal for games that require faster movement of the mouse. Cordura-based mousepads fall somewhere between these two distinctions and offer a good middle ground between the two.

Which mouse pad should I get for Counter-Strike?

While it depends on the user’s preference and how they feel about a specific type of mouse pad, professional Counter-Strike players prefer soft mouse pads as it gives them better control of the mouse and stability while shooting the target.

Unlike racing, sports, or other games that require fast mouse movements, Counter-Strike players need to be agile, and accurate.

An ideal Counter-Strike mousepad should offer the perfect balance of control and glide, allowing the users to aim, shoot and move quickly.

Does the mouse pad matter for aim?

Picking up the correct mousepad that suits your gaming style can definitely help in overall performance. If you pick up a hard mouse pad for a game that requires stability and precision, your aims will suffer. Similarly, if you pick up a soft mouse pad for FPS games like Counter-Strike, you can control your mouse better and, as a result, aim accurately.

