Steam Deck OLED won’t support third-party joysticks after redesign

Those hoping to mod their Steam Deck OLED as soon as it launches will be disappointed, as some key changes have caused problems.

Even though it’s just been announced, Linus Tech Tips has already gotten their hands on the Steam Deck OLED. The new system introduces not only a new screen but also some key updates to the internals. While on the surface, nothing much has changed, Valve’s redesign has scuppered a fan-favorite mod.

When we modded the Steam Deck ourselves, we replaced the sticks with non-drifting Hall Effect Gulikit sticks. Hall Effect utilizes magnets to keep the sticks in place, preventing the oncoming storm that is stick drift.

These were a quick fit, as they simply slot into place of the regular sticks. However, Valve has introduced a redesign, meaning that until the team behind third-party stick mods redesigns their board, it’s an off-limits mod for the OLED model.

As it appears the sticks, outside of the daughterboard redesign, are still not Hall Effect, this could be an annoyance to certain tinkering fans.

Steam Deck OLED hits mod scene with new joystick design

The mod scene for the Steam Deck is incredibly vast, with screens from DeckHD and full-body replacements now available.

Valve will be releasing the OLED Steam Deck on November 16, with the launch of a special edition. This comes with some key features people mod their system for, like a translucent shell.

Linus does point out that the battery should be easily replaceable this time around, as they’ve used less glue. However, from the looks of things, SSD modders might be in the clear.

One thing we lamented when taking apart the Steam Deck was the screws. This time, Valve has included metal holes, rather than bare plastic. Hopefully, this means fewer stripped screws, and an easier time taking it apart.