Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld: Price, release window, specs

At Logi Play, Logitech announced its first-ever gaming handheld, the Logitech G Cloud, retailing for $349 and releasing in October 2022 among a bevy of product announcements.

This week, Logitech held its first-ever keynote event in Berlin. Among a slew of announcements of new products, including a new high-end racing wheel, Astro A30 Headset, and a host of upgrades to Streamlabs. However, one of the highlights of the show was the Logitech G Cloud.

The Logitech G Cloud handheld is one of the most interesting products that Logitech has announced in quite some time. Focussed on leveraging the power of services such as GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Logitech G Pro Cloud is all about instant access to a huge game library: as long as you have a good WiFi connection.

Under the hood, the device is running on Android, using a lower-end Snapdragon 720G, which is by no means a powerful chip. Adorned with a 7-inch, 60Hz screen with some rather large bezels, which somewhat look at odds with the sleek white and black plastic exterior of the device.

Logitech G Cloud specifications

Logitech G Cloud SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Screen 7-inch IPS multi-touch display (450 nits peak brightness) Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 60Hz RAM 4GB Weight 463g Battery 12+ hours Features 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 support, USB-C 3.1, Up to 5GHz WiFI AC, stereo speakers, haptic feedback OS Android Price $349.99 ($299 during the pre-order period) Release Date October 2022

The specifications are rather low-end, considering how much Logitech is charging for the device itself, which retails for the same price as a Steam Deck. The comparison is unavoidable, though they are targeted at different audiences. The Steam Deck is fiddly to set up, while the Logitech G Cloud handheld, in our short-hands time, was much smoother to just jump straight into a game of Halo: Infinite.

Logitech G Cloud release window & price

The Logitech G Cloud will be released in October 2022 For $349. However, if you pre-order the device, you will be able to grab it for $299 for a limited time only. This aligns with general pricing, as a similarly specced smartphone retails for around $249, and the likes of the Razer Kishi could run you around $100.

Unfortunately for Logitech, this pricing butts heads with the extremely popular Steam Deck, which offers a much more cohesive feature set, and is able to offer much more raw power and performance than the Logitech G Cloud could ever hope to achieve.

However, the Logitech G Cloud Handheld is a much friendlier device than higher-powered gaming handhelds like the AYN Odin, the beefy Steam Deck, or Ayaneo Air Pro.

We hope to have more hands-on time with the G Cloud, as Logitech enters a brand-new category of hardware. Stay tuned for more coverage, as we’ve sat down with the designers of the handheld to dig deeper into the new device.