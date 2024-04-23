Asus extends ROG Ally warranty following widespread MicroSD issues

Asus is extending the warranty of its ROG Ally handheld’s SD card readers, 10 months after it acknowledged the ongoing fault.

The Asus ROG Ally launched as Asus’s answer to the Steam Deck. Yet, while its specs were up to par with the Valve handheld, it had one critical flaw: Its temperamental MicroSD card slot. Asus previously stated that it was investigating the issues shortly after launch, and now the company has updated its warranty terms for affected users.

On its official website, Asus posted the updated warranty details, which extend the warranty period of the ROG Ally’s MicroSD reader from 12 to 24 months. An excerpt from Asus’ official website reads:

“We have become aware that a small number of SD card readers in the ROG Ally (2023) RC71L may not perform as expected. We are therefore extending the warranty on the SD card reader from twelve to twenty-four months. We will reimburse you for SD cards damaged by the SD card reader if you send the card(s) to us along with proof of purchase when you return your Ally for RMA service,”

While the newly updated warranty is great for Asus ROG Ally owners, it comes 10 months after Asus initially acknowledged the faults. Last July, Asus acknowledged the “thermal stress” occurring to some SD card readers on the ROG Ally.

At the time, it was suspected the placement of the SD reader was to blame. On the Asus ROG Ally, the SD card reader is allocated alongside its exhaust vents, which can expose the MicroSD reader to hot air. Handhelds like the Steam Deck have their SD card reader on the bottom of the device, so haven’t run into the same issue.

There is a downside for international ROG Ally enthusiasts, as the extended warranty period is only available for US customers. It should be noted that an RMA might not fix the suspected hardware fault, meaning that a replacement device may be prone to failure in the same way over time.

However, it does mean US ROG Ally owners have more time to get adequate support should they need it. With Asus poised to launch a successor to the ROG Ally in 2024, it’s possible that one of the first big design changes the company makes will be the design of its MicroSD reader.