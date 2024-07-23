​​Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus 2024 vs Xiaomi Mix Flip

Looking for a new foldable? We try to find the best foldable flip phone between Galaxy Z Flip 6, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

The adoption of foldable phones has been on the rise, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip lineup of devices is among the best-selling foldable devices.

The success of this device can be attributed to two factors: Affordability and size This is why brands like Xiaomi and Motorola are eying to take a slice of this particular segment.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 are the three devices fighting for the coveted title of the best foldable flip phone. We compare the three devices to see which one you should pick.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which is $100 more than its predecessor. There’s also a new 512GB storage variant, which costs $1,220.

The price of Motorola Razr Plus 2024 comes in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage trim and costs $999 –the same as last year’s Plus.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip has yet to be announced globally. However, leaks suggest its global pricing will beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s price by $100.

This means that both the Razr Plus 2024 and the Xiaomi Mix Flip will seek to undercut the Samsung Z Flip by $100.

Design & Display

The three phones look similar as they are flip phones with a cover display and a dual camera setup. However, the similarities start and end there.

Dexerto

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses a 3.4-inch screen as a cover display. This AMOLED panel has a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 748 pixels resolution. The primary display on the Z Flip 6 is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2640 x 1080 resolution. Both displays are identical to the predecessor.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus has a 4-inch pOLED cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1272 x 1080 pixels resolution. It uses a 6.9-inch pOLED display boasting 2640 x 1080 resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi’s Mix Flip, on the other hand, also has a 4-inch AMOLED display with 1392×1280 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This first-generation flip phone from Xiaomi has a 6.86-inch primary display boasting a 1224 x 2912 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover display is the smallest, and while the bezels on the Mix Flip cover display are thinner than the Razr Plus, the latter has the brightest display, making it a clear winner for outdoor usage. The 165Hz screen refresh rate on both the displays of the 2024 Razr Plus offers a buttery smooth experience but will impact the battery as well.

Xiaomi’s 120Hz refresh rate offers a middle ground, providing a great experience and will put less strain on the battery. Samsung’s decision to continue using a 60Hz cover display on the Flip 6 is slightly odd, especially because the competitors have already raised the bar higher.

Specs and features

Specs Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Xiaomi Mix Flip Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB/256GB, 12GB/ 512GB 12GB/256GB 12GB/16GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Displays 6.7-inch AMOLED, 3.4-inch AMOLED 6.9-inch pOLED, 4-inch pOLED 6.86-inch AMOLED, 4-inch AMOLED Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh 4780 mAh Charging 25W wired 45W wired 67W wired Weight 187g 189g 192g Camera 50MP+12MP, 10MP 50MP+50MP, 32MP 50MP+50MP, 32MP OS Android 14 Android 14 Android 14 IP rating IP48 IPX8 IPX8

When it comes to core specifications, there is little that separates these three flip foldable phones. While the Z Flip 6 and Mix Flip have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, the Razr Plus 2024 runs an overclocked version of the same chip. Reports reveal there is hardly any difference in the real-world performance of these chipsets.

Samsung has added a 512GB storage variant. However, you must shell out $120 more to double the storage. Motorola has a lone 12GB/256GB variant, which is unfortunate if people want additional storage.

Xiaomi is the only brand that offers a choice of extra RAM and up to 1TB of storage. That said, we’re unsure if all the variants will be available at the international launch.

Though all three devices use an LTPO panel, which offers adaptive refresh rate control, Samsung has a slightly smaller display on both the cover and the primary display.

The company claims a peak brightness of 2,600 nits on the Z Flip 6’s main display, while Motorola says that the 2024 Razr Plus can reach up to 3,000 nits, and the Mix Flip also claims 3,000 nits of brightness.

Dexerto

Xiaomi’s Mix Flip should ideally offer the best battery life of the three because of its considerably bigger battery and the fastest charging support. On the other hand, Samsung only offers 25W charging support, which is substantially slow among the three.

On paper, the camera specifications of the Mix Flip and the new Razr Plus seem to outdo the Z Flip 6’s camera by a fair margin.



However, Samsung boasts better software support and post-processing, which could even out the difference. It’s noteworthy that Xiaomi has thrown in Leica-powered camera tech to give the device a distinct advantage.

The three devices run Android 14 out of the box. But, Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates is simply unparalleled. This ensures that the phone gets software and security updates for a longer time and increases the life of the device.

Motorola promises three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates for the 2024 Razr Plus. Xiaomi is known to offer four OS upgrades and five years of security patches for its flagship devices – we can expect the same for Mix Flip too.

Which one should you buy?

Dexerto

It’s tough to pick one of the three devices as each has pros and cons. While it is disappointing to see Samsung only dishing out iterative updates, its software and software update promise is the strongest. The Galaxy AI offers plenty of features that enhance your smartphone experience.

While Motorola and Xiaomi are not among the fastest when it comes to software updates, Xiaomi’s limited availability is also a significant issue. The company is also cutting corners by omitting features like wireless charging and a proper IP rating.

We’d have loved to see Motorola offering more storage and memory options on its “Plus” device and working on its software update process to tap long-term users. It still looks like the best of the three devices and is worth your hard-earned money.

