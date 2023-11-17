Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra reaches lowest-ever price in early Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available on Amazon for $300 less than its original price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since its launch in early 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably one of the best phones you can buy right now. Packing a powerful chipset, a bright display, and a top-notch camera system, the smartphone even gives the iPhone 15 Pro Max a run for its money.

The Samsung flagship isn’t cheap, though. It costs well over $1,000 unless you take advantage of today’s early Black Friday sale on Amazon. The retailer is currently selling the phone at a price lower than ever before. If you’re in the market for a flagship, don’t miss out on this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal.

Get the best Samsung phone for $300 off

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra usually starts at over $1000 for the base 256GB storage trim, while the 512GB version sells for much higher on Amazon.

However, both models are discounted by $300 on the e-commerce platform. At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a discount of 25.02%, while the 512GB model is discounted by 21.75%.

This is a great opportunity to save massively on the top Samsung flagship. The S23 Ultra is a complete package that comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It can perform even the most demanding tasks without lagging.

The smartphone features one of the best camera setups in the market, headlined by a massive 200MP main camera. You can use this camera system to zoom up to 100x or capture solid portraits using the 3x optical zoom.

Samsung S23 Ultra also boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that can easily last you a day. It also features 45W charging, the fastest you’d find on a Samsung phone.

Amazon is also offering a massive $500 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5—something you might consider if you’re bored with regular smartphones.

