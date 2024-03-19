The incredible Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gets $400 discount in killer Best Buy deal

One of Samsung’s most powerful tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is $400 off on Best Buy, marking the lowest ever price.

Samsung not only makes some of the best cheap tablets, but also the most powerful ones. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra belongs to the latter category, featuring a powerful chipset, top-of-the-line display, and impressive battery. It was announced back in 2022 and competes fiercely with the iPad Pro.

Best Buy is currently offering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a massive $400 discount, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Best Buy deal includes the tablet with 128GB of onboard storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an S Pen. The tablet is offered in the Graphite color option. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood— the same chipset as the S22 Ultra. We don’t expect the stocks to last, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a powerful tablet

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra usually sells for $1099, but the Best Buy discount drops it to as low as $699. While it’s not the latest from Samsung (that title goes to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra), it certainly is a solid deal at this price.

It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen, which is suitable for all types of creatives. Samsung equips the tablet with a top-notch AMOLED panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, and HDR10+ support. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a free stylus that you can use to take notes or create your next masterpiece.

Article continues after ad

Despite its enormous profile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is surprisingly light, weighing in at just over a pound. It also boasts an impressive camera setup for a tablet, featuring two front-facing 12MP cameras capable of shooting regular and ultrawide shots, while the back houses two 13MP and 6MP cameras.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.